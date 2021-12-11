Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi

Win Stuff
The Alabama All-Stars dominated defensively Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium, shutting out the Mississippi All-Stars for the first time 35 games to claim a 20-0 win.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Home field turf provided no advantage whatsoever Saturday for the Mississippi all-star football team.

The Alabama All-Stars scored 10 points in a 71-second span of the second quarter, then doubled up on the scoreboard in the second half of a 20-0 domination in the 35th annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game.

Saturday marked just the second shutout in the series that began in 1988, and was the first time the Mississippi squad ever had been held without a point.

Mississippi won 9-0 in 1998, the all-star’s game only previous shutout.

Saturday, Mississippi was held to just 117 yards total offense, averaging 2.1 yards per play. Alabama came up with seven tackles for loss, including two sacks, and forced three turnovers.

Alabama’s defense even accounted for the team’s lone touchdown of the first half on a 52-yard interception return by Miguel Mitchell.

The win was the second in a row for Alabama, which improved its overall lead in the series to 24-11. The loss was the first for Mississippi in four games at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Alex McPherson kicked a pair of field goals and Kierstan Rogers capped the lone touchdown drive of the second half with a 1-yard run.

After missing a point-blank, 28-yard attempt in the first quarter, McPherson booted a 31-yard field goal two plays into the second quarter, then watched as Mitchell turned in his pick-six three snaps later to give Alabama a 10-0 halftime lead.

Rogers’ third-quarter scoring run capped a five-play, 76-yard drive. Two plays accounted for 64 of those yards, including a 33-yard pass from Zach Pyron to Kobe Prentice and a 31-yard run by Braylon McReynolds (98 yards on 13 carries).

McPherson, who missed a 44-yard field goal attempt earlier in the fourth quarter, put up the final points of the day on a 58-yard field goal.

Mississippi quarterbacks, Kabe Barnett of Oak Grove and Zachary Wilcke of Hernando, combined to complete 15-of-32 passes for 62 yards with two interceptions.

Jefferson Davis County defensive back Malcolm Hartzog led Mississippi’s defense with nine tackles (eight solo) and had an end zone interception to stop a third-quarter Alabama drive.

Mississippi’s defense kept its team in the game. Alabama gained 296 yards, but turned the football over twice in Mississippi territory.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

