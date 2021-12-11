2 department directors leaving City of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – During the second and third weeks of December, Chief Financial Officer Connie Everett and Director of Urban Development Andrew Ellard will close the doors to their respective City of Hattiesburg offices before moving on to new opportunities.

Everett’s tenure with the city began in 1983, where she worked in a variety of accounting and finance roles until 2000. She returned in 2007 to serve as the city’s chief financial officer under then-Mayor Johnny DuPree.

After transitioning into retirement in 2014, she was brought back in 2017 under Mayor Toby Barker’s administration to help with the city’s financial recovery.

“Connie Everett’s institutional knowledge has been critical over the past four years in solidifying the City of Hattiesburg’s financial position,” Barker said. “Completing seven audits in four years, restoring our Moody’s bond rating, taking on big infrastructure projects and bringing structural balance to our general fund are accomplishments directly tied to her leadership as chief financial officer.

“I am grateful that she came out of retirement to serve in our administration’s first term, and I wish her well as she transitions to her new role.”

Everett’s next steps will include serving similar agencies from a consulting perspective through the South Mississippi Planning Development District.

Until a permanent CFO is named, Deputy CFO Malcolm Berch will step into the interim role and work with Everett on a contractual basis for counsel and guidance when needed.

Andrew Ellard, director of urban planning for the City of Hattiesburg, is leaving, to become city administrator in Morristown, Tenn., one of two city majordomos exiting in December. (City of Hattiesburg Communications)

Ellard’s work with the City of Hattiesburg began in 2009 as program manager for Community Development and expanded in 2012, when he took on the role of interim director of Federal and State Programs.

He was serving as the city manager in Eagleville, Tenn., in 2017 when Barker asked him to return to Hattiesburg and appointed him as the Director of Urban Development.

“Andrew Ellard has been a strong leader and gifted administrator in all areas of the urban development department,” Barker said. “He established a high standard of excellence for operations, clear protocols for compliance with state and federal grants and an expectation of good customer service for the public.

“We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

During the holidays, Ellard and his family will head back to Tennessee, where he will serve as the city administrator for Morristown, Tenn.

With several large-scale projects ahead under the purview of Urban Development and the ongoing demands of the CFO’s office, Barker and Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones are currently mapping out the next steps of leadership.

Searches for both positions are ongoing.

