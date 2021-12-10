Tim’s Two Cents: USM athletic director Jeremy McClain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM’s Tim Doherty sits down with University of Southern Mississippi athletic director Jeremy McClain.

McClain became USM’s seventh athletic director on April 28, 2019, following a nearly four-year stint as athletic director at Troy University.

Prior to Troy, McClain had spent three years as deputy director of athletics at USM.

A two-time graduate (bachelor’s and master’s) and baseball All-American at Delta State University, McClain spent five years as athletic director at his alma mater before his first stint in Hattiesburg.

McClain talks the advantages of having both the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s state football championship games, as well as the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic played at M.M. Roberts Stadium, the ups and downs of USM’s 2021 football season and a quick recap of the Golden Eagles’ imminent move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference.

