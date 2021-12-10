MSDH: New COVID-19 cases dip to 445 Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that

new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday has dipped to less than 450.

MSDH said Friday that 445 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Thursday, a decrease of 300 cases from the previous day.

Nine, new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday. Four occurred between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9. Five others were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 6. and Nov. 28.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 519,115 and 10,326, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,589 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,365 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,906 cases, 261` deaths

Jasper: 3,421 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,233 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,739 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,327 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,151 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,447 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 501,212 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,320,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,427,368 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,309,537 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.