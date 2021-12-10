Merit Health Wesley receives Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley Hospital has earned a Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction for quality and safety care for moms and babies.

The birth center at the hospital earned the honor by collecting data and putting protocols in place to learn about and protect mothers.

Dr. Shantele Bolton is an obstetrician and gynecologist at the hospital. She says it has always been her passion to care for mothers and their kids.

“We also had to have a quality improvement program in place, which we did, but most importantly, we had to have protocols and toolkits in place to address the issues that lead to maternal morbidity and mortality. So the important things that really, really cause issues would be hypertension and pregnancy. So we have a protocol, we have a plan to manage that when it happens. And then obstetric hemorrhage is another thing that we really focused on,” Bolton explains.

Bolton says the distinction tells patients that she and her co-workers are working to make it as safe as possible for women to have their babies in the hospital. It is a point of pride for employees.

“It means that our health care team is committed. We’re committed to doing what’s best for them. We know that over the past few years, the maternal morbidity and mortality rates have they’ve been worsening, and especially for women of color. And so for us to have this distinction, that means that we have looked at that we’ve identified there are issues that are happening that are making these rates worse. So this distinction tells patients that we’re doing the work, we’re trying to make it better and we’re trying to make it safer for them to have their babies in the hospital,” Bolton says.

She says at the end of the day, the patient is the priority.

“My goal is always putting the patient first and making sure that they are receiving not only evidence-based medicine type care and quality care, but also making sure that they feel comfortable where they’re receiving their care, too. So Merit Health Wesley is the only facility here in this area that has that distinction,” Bolton says.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.