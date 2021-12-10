Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MDOT shares road safety tips during deer season

MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney says the best way to avoid an accident with a deer...
MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney says the best way to avoid an accident with a deer is to keep your eyes on the road.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there are about 3,700 deer-related crashes every year. 20% of them happen at dawn and dusk when it’s dark outside.

MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney says the best way to avoid an accident with a deer is to keep your eyes on the road.

If it’s dark out and there’s no traffic around, use your high beams. Kenney says that’s going to help you see the eyes of the deer. His most important advice is don’t veer for deer.

“So what people need to do, what we would like them to do is to remain calm, I know it’s a tough situation, it’s scary sometimes, but remain calm and brake firmly. Swerving can often cause a more serious accident than striking the deer,” says Kenny

Kenny reminds people that deer travel in herds - so when you see one there are likely many more behind them. So slow down and be cautious.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49
After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken...
Police in Collins investigating Priority One Bank robbery
Christopher J. Walker was indicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
FCSO arrests Petal man under indictment for felony sex crimes
According to the State Auditor’s Office, Hurd was previously arrested in September for...
Former MDOC parole officer arrested once again on embezzlement charges
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery
Graduates walk across the stage.
USM celebrates December graduation commencement
The birth center at the hospital earned the honor by collecting data and putting protocols in...
Merit Health Wesley receives Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction
HealthWorks Immunization Clinic is continuing to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s...
Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General offering Pfizer booster for ages 16, 17