Lamar County showcases early learning collaborative to encourage tax credit donations

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, Lamar County welcomed parents and other community members to their Pre-K to show off the Early Learning Collaborative.

Early Learning Collaboratives are run on state tax dollars. Individuals or businesses who make a donation to their local pre-k collaborative can get a state tax credit for the amount they donated. Educators say it’s a win for those who donate, and it has a huge impact on the kids and community.

“Good schools equal good communities, good tax bases and those things. So, we’re committed to making sure that we have the best schools here in Lamar County, and it starts with a good foundation. It starts with that good early childhood education. But, we’re still going to use that to have a head start getting our children prepared whether they go to the workforce or to college,” said Superintendent Steven Hampton.

There are a few state-certified Early Learning Collaboratives in the Pine Belt. You can reach out to the director for your district to learn more.

Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative: Hope Mikell (601) 582-5078.

Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative: Teresa Jenny (601) 794-1030.

Marion County and Columbia Early Learning Collaborative: Amanda Stevens (601) 736-7193.

Petal Early Learning Collaborative: DeDe Smith (601) 584-4704

