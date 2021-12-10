Jones College practical nursing graduates participate in 2021 Pinning Ceremony

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - New practical nursing graduates from Jones College will be entering the workforce when the profession needs them the most.

The Pinning Ceremony at Jones College celebrated the accomplishments of 36 nursing graduates as they begin their professional journey.

Career and Technical Dean Rod Tolbert praised the students for accepting the challenge of becoming part of the solution.

“When this class began nursing school, the Covid-19 pandemic was at its height. Most people were running the other way, but these courageous and noble students answered the call to a challenging situation. Thank you for your commitment to the health and well-being of others,” said Tolbert.

Raleigh’s Reagan Revette, one of the newest, practical nursing graduates said she was working in a nursing home as a therapy technician when she was inspired by the nurses she worked beside during the pandemic, prompting her to join the profession.

“The nurses had such an incredible impact on the Covid patients. I wanted to help patients like the nurses I witnessed in the nursing home, so I started the nursing program at Jones. I learned so much and I loved my experience here at Jones,” said Revette, who plans to continue her education.

Jones College’s Director of the Practical Nursing Program Amy Myers said this year’s nursing graduates were challenged during their education and will most likely continue to be challenged in their careers.

“They have completed nursing school during a stressful time in our history. They’ve persevered to successfully complete a fast and rigorous program during a pandemic. They have proved to be capable of great things. We faculty members celebrate their accomplishments because seeing nursing students achieve their goals and succeed is one of our proudest moments as instructors,” said Myers.

Practical nursing graduates pictured left to right, Maleah Barnes of Collins, Bridgette Boleware of Petal, Shawna Breland of George County and Elizabeth Carr of Pearl River County, recite the Nurses’ Pledge during the Pinning and Graduation Ceremony at Jones College. (Teresa McCreery, Jones College Media & Public Relations Director)

Three students were honored for their accomplishments during the three-semester program:

Reagan Revette of Raleigh earned the Academic Excellence Award for having the highest academic average.

The Rising Star Award was presented to Abby Jordan of Taylorsville for her continuous dedication and growth in the classroom and clinical setting, and her positive attitude and perseverance which enriched her professionalism and nursing knowledge.

Alexis Cook of Stringer was honored to receive the Florence Nightingale Award amongst the full-time practical nursing program graduates by Jones College faculty who believe she exhibits the qualities of the founder of nursing, with her professionalism, integrity, and selfless attitude.

The full list of practical nursing graduates who participated in the December 2021 Pinning Ceremony can be seen below.

1. Maleah Marie Barnes, Collins

2. Bridgette Boleware, Petal

3. Shawna Nicole Breland, George County

4. Elizabeth Carr, Pearl River County

5. Alexis Cook, Stringer

6. Summer Davis, Laurel

7. Breana Deem, Poplarville

8. Peyton Ford, Moselle

9. Marvin Fuller, Monticello

10. Rene Fuller, Puckett

11. ShaQwanna Gandy, Quitman

12. Molly Elmore Graves, Seminary/Brandon

13. Destiny Nicole Hooks, Ellisville

14. Kristen Hunt, Leakesville

15. Jone’t Johnson, Wayne County

16. Tawiana Jones, Heidelberg

17. Abby Jordan, Taylorsville

18. Ta’Kyra Lampton, Columbia

19. Lauryn Paige Loper, Waynesboro

20. Debra Magee, Collins

21. Madyson Mann, Laurel

22. Emily Matherne, Purvis

23. Ladeidra Rhodes McDuffie, Monticello

24. Logan Miller, Wayne County

25. Briana Jean Nix, Moselle

26. Sarah Amanda Phelps, Ellisville

27. Latonya McCullum Poole, Prentiss

28. Gilneshiakee Pope, Wayne County

29. Reagan Danielle Revette, Raleigh

30. Trista Shoemake, Purvis

31. Taylor Stauffer, Laurel

32. Chelsea LaRose Vaxter, Carthage

33. Lauren Waites, Waynesboro

34. Dakota Lobrano Wallace, Hattiesburg

35. Amy Waters, Ellisville

36. Karea M Welch, Hattiesburg

Thirty-six new, Jones College practical nursing graduates lined up on stage as part of the Nurse Pinning, Graduation and Lamp Lighting Ceremony at Jones College. (Teresa McCreery, Jones College Media & Public Relations Director)

For more information about the Practical Nursing Program, check out the website: https://www.jcjc.edu/programs/practicalnursing/

