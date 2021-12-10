JCSD captures suspect in Professional Automotive break-ins

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in two commercial burglaries and a motor vehicle theft at Professional Automotive, on Eastview Drive in the Powers community in Laurel, was captured by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

According to the JCSD, 18-year-old Brandon Bang was arrested after crashing a vehicle on Longview Drive between Highway 29 and Indian Springs Road.

After crashing his vehicle, Bang fled on foot; however, 911 callers pinpointed his location leading deputies to his immediate vicinity where he was captured.

JCSD said Bang is believed to be responsible for two separate break-ins this week at Professional Automotive where equipment, cash and vehicles were taken.

Bang has been charged with two counts of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and motor vehicle theft.

JCSD investigators are continuing their investigation and more charges are possible.

Bang is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

