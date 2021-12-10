Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD captures suspect in Professional Automotive break-ins

18-year-old Brandon Bang was arrested after crashing a vehicle on Longview Drive.
18-year-old Brandon Bang was arrested after crashing a vehicle on Longview Drive.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in two commercial burglaries and a motor vehicle theft at Professional Automotive, on Eastview Drive in the Powers community in Laurel, was captured by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

According to the JCSD, 18-year-old Brandon Bang was arrested after crashing a vehicle on Longview Drive between Highway 29 and Indian Springs Road.

After crashing his vehicle, Bang fled on foot; however, 911 callers pinpointed his location leading deputies to his immediate vicinity where he was captured.

JCSD said Bang is believed to be responsible for two separate break-ins this week at Professional Automotive where equipment, cash and vehicles were taken.

Bang has been charged with two counts of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and motor vehicle theft.

JCSD investigators are continuing their investigation and more charges are possible.

Bang is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49
After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken...
Police in Collins investigating Priority One Bank robbery
Christopher J. Walker was indicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
FCSO arrests Petal man under indictment for felony sex crimes
According to the State Auditor’s Office, Hurd was previously arrested in September for...
Former MDOC parole officer arrested once again on embezzlement charges
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
practical nursing graduates pictured left to right, Maleah Barnes of Collins, Bridgette...
Jones College practical nursing graduates participate in 2021 Pinning Ceremony
Ole Miss campus
Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates
Midday Headlines 12/10
Midday Headlines 12/10