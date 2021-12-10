Win Stuff
JCSD arrests 2 men on narcotics, weapons charges

Jones County Sheriff's Office
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents and deputies arrested two men overnight at a residence in the Hoy community on narcotics and weapons charges.

According to the JCSD, Chedrick Carmichael, 43, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

JCSD said Wilson Graves, 41, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Graves was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Narcotics agents confiscated cocaine, methylamphetamine, Ecstasy tablets, two stolen weapons and another weapon, which had the serial number filed off.

JCSD said both subjects are ex-cons and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to

“We continue to pursue those who are selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell. “Day or night, you never know when we are going to show up and disrupt your illegal narcotics operation.”

“We are working hard to rid our communities of the scourge of illegal narcotics and the dealers that are pushing this garbage. Don’t expect that effort to let up anytime soon,” added Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Both men are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

