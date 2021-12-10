HPD arrests man attempting to steal catalytic converters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in the process of stealing catalytic converters.

On Friday just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a man on Hardy Street attempting to cut catalytic converters off of trucks in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, the man attempted to flee the scene towards Interstate 59 and Hardy Street.

The man was stopped on the Interstate 59 northbound ramp and was taken into custody.

He was identified as William Marshal, 52, of Hattiesburg.

According to HPD, Marshal was charged with one count of malicious mischief and two other active warrants out of another jurisdiction.

Marshal was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending.

