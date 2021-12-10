Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General offering Pfizer booster for ages 16, 17

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - HealthWorks Immunization Clinic, a service of Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital, has announced it will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for those ages 16 and 17.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made changes to allow those age groups to get a third dose of the vaccine.

Teenagers ages 16 and 17 may get a booster at least six months after getting their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

HealthWorks Immunization Clinic is continuing to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 18 and older.

According to the CDC, everyone ages 18 and older should receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose as an added layer of protection as both Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are advised to get a booster at least six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

People ages 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago, should also get a booster dose.

Patients 18 and older can choose to receive a different vaccine booster than their primary series.

Appointments may be booked through Hattiesburg Clinic’s patient portal, Iris, or by calling (601) 261-1620.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine boosters, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.