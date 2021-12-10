Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General offering Pfizer booster for ages 16, 17

HealthWorks Immunization Clinic is continuing to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s...
HealthWorks Immunization Clinic is continuing to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 18 and older.(Source: WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - HealthWorks Immunization Clinic, a service of Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital, has announced it will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for those ages 16 and 17.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made changes to allow those age groups to get a third dose of the vaccine.

Teenagers ages 16 and 17 may get a booster at least six months after getting their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

HealthWorks Immunization Clinic is continuing to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 18 and older.

According to the CDC, everyone ages 18 and older should receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose as an added layer of protection as both Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are advised to get a booster at least six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

People ages 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago, should also get a booster dose.

Patients 18 and older can choose to receive a different vaccine booster than their primary series.

Appointments may be booked through Hattiesburg Clinic’s patient portal, Iris, or by calling (601) 261-1620.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine boosters, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49
After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken...
Police in Collins investigating Priority One Bank robbery
Christopher J. Walker was indicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
FCSO arrests Petal man under indictment for felony sex crimes
According to the State Auditor’s Office, Hurd was previously arrested in September for...
Former MDOC parole officer arrested once again on embezzlement charges
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

The birth center at the hospital earned the honor by collecting data and putting protocols in...
Merit Health Wesley receives Blue Cross Blue Shield distinction
practical nursing graduates pictured left to right, Maleah Barnes of Collins, Bridgette...
Jones College practical nursing graduates participate in 2021 Pinning Ceremony
Ole Miss campus
Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates
DEA Agent breaks down coastal fentanyl overdoses
DEA Agent breaks down the rise in fentanyl overdoses in South Mississippi