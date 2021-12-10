Family raising money to gift their daughter a service dog

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The ultimate Christmas gift, and the token of a lifetime

Teresa and Anthony St. Andre live in Purvis, and they’ve been raising money for the last six months to get their daughter, Jayda, a $30,000 service dog.

“From day one, once they put her in our arms, and you couldn’t help but love her. And she’s just been part of our family from day one. She was the missing piece. We adopted her from birth,” says Teresa.

Now, Jayda is 4-years-old, and her mom says she has level two autism.

“She is non-verbal, she does not speak, not one word. She makes noises and communicates in that way or pulls your hand to a certain place. She will need therapy for the rest of her life. She will never be able to function by herself,” says Teresa.

That’s why they want her to have this very special service dog. The total cost to get the dog is so expensive because it will be trained specially for her. The organization will come to Mississippi for a couple of weeks to train the dog to be tethered to Jayda.

“On top of the companionship and the safety and the security, what these dogs can do for our children is a miracle. We want nothing more but to be able to give her a service dog that can be beside her as she grows,” says Teresa.

They are using a special organization from Portland, Or.

“You can donate straight to the organization. It’s autismanchoringdogs.org, and as long as you put it on there. It’s for Jayda, she is already assigned a dog. So once they receive a donation in Jayda’s name, it goes straight to the dog that is being trained for her specifically,” says Teresa.

Jayda’s parents want nothing more than to keep her safe. They say she’s a gift from God.

“She’s our blessing. She is our blessing. She teaches us every day. How to live, how to love in a different way than we all know. Her way. Means so much more,” says Teresa.

