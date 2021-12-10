Win Stuff
Bay Springs football team leads town Christmas parade

The MHSAA Class 1A football state champions honored as parade grand marshals
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Town of Bay Springs held its annual Christmas parade.

The town honored the Bay Springs High School football team by making them the grand marshals following their win in the MHSAA Class 1A championship game last weekend, and the town wanted to show their appreciation.

“I was extremely excited when the mayor asked if we would be the grand marshals for the parade. It just means a lot to these kids. This community is so supportive of us and takes care of us. That goes to show. We sold 800 shirts in two days trying to raise money for our state championship rings,” said head coach Dan Brady.

If you’d like to donate money to help the team pay for their state championship rings, you can contact the Bay Springs High School.

