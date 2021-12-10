Alabama man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greene County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Wilmer, Ala., man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on U.S. 98 in Greene County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an initial investigation discovered that 42-year-old James Busby lost control of his 2000 Toyota Tundra and crashed into the median about 6:40 a.m. Friday.

MHP said Busby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

