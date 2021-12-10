Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Alabama man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greene County

.MHP said an Alabama man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Greene County.
.MHP said an Alabama man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Greene County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Wilmer, Ala., man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on U.S. 98 in Greene County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an initial investigation discovered that 42-year-old James Busby lost control of his 2000 Toyota Tundra and crashed into the median about 6:40 a.m. Friday.

MHP said Busby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49
After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken...
Police in Collins investigating Priority One Bank robbery
Christopher J. Walker was indicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
FCSO arrests Petal man under indictment for felony sex crimes
According to the State Auditor’s Office, Hurd was previously arrested in September for...
Former MDOC parole officer arrested once again on embezzlement charges
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

The eight-county Pine Belt recorded another 41 new COVID-19 cases by 3 p.m. Thursday.
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases dip to 445 Friday in Mississippi
18-year-old Brandon Bang was arrested after crashing a vehicle on Longview Drive.
JCSD captures suspect in Professional Automotive break-ins
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Attorneys: Former NFL player Glenn Foster was found dead in police cruiser at Ala. medical facility
practical nursing graduates pictured left to right, Maleah Barnes of Collins, Bridgette...
Jones College practical nursing graduates participate in 2021 Pinning Ceremony