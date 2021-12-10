3 organizations work together to support children in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three organizations put their strengths together to benefit children in need in Marion County.

Community Hope Collective, Save the Children and Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center pooled their resources to create Hope Gear duffle bags.

The bags are full of hygiene essentials and toys to give to kids who come through the foster system or are experiencing other struggles.

Juli Martinez says Hope Community Collective serves people in many ways from counseling to food pantries.

“Our organization provides wraparound services to families in need. And we felt inspired to bring kids into some of those wraparound services. So we decided that loving on kids was going to be a priority for us this year,” Martinez says.

Martinez brought the idea of the Hope Gear duffels to Sheena Weatherford at Save the Children. Save the Children funded $20,000 and provided 200 duffle bags.

“Children that are being placed in foster care. I mean, it’s a scary time for these children and to just be able to put a smile on their face to say, ‘Yes, this is my toothbrush. These are my toys. This is my book. This is a journal that I can write with. I have new fresh pajamas today,’” says Weatherford.

Weatherford says Marion County has a high population of foster children.

“Save the Children seeks to meet the needs of the whole child to make sure that they have a, you know, great possible start in life, to make sure that they have educational opportunities and to make sure that they’re protected from harm. And so with that high population of foster children in Marion County, we saw this as an immediate need that needed to be addressed,” Weatherford explains.

Weatherford and Martinez made sure the bags were perfectly packed. Then they reached out to Didi Ellis at Kids Hub Advocacy Center to make sure the duffles made it into the hands of kids in need.

“And we, of course, jumped at it. And so with us being here in the Marion County area and the work that we do specifically, in such close connection with child protection services and law enforcement, we just really have the avenue into some of the most needy families,” says Ellis.

The Kids Hub Advocacy Center provides resources and guidance for kids who are victims of assault or crimes.

The women say it’s great to collaborate to make the community stronger, one kid at a time.

“Our hope is that kids who receive from this program, just walk away with a sense of value and of love in that maybe they’re in a difficult situation. Whether that’s seasonally or has been a long time. Someone cares for them. They may never see the hands that put those bags together. But we care for kids in need,” says Martinez.

“As many grants as I have to write a day. It’s nice that somebody else wrote a grant, somebody else is willing to spend the grant money report on it and do all of those parts and pieces and then for us we just get to kind of be the hands and feet that pass that along to the family and childhood needs,” says Ellis.

“I’m just excited that we can partner with such great agencies to make sure that kids even in the most traumatic times and that they feel loved that they feel safe. And that’s our commitment to children,” says Weatherford.

