12/10 Ryan’s “More Fog” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning all you Pine Belt early birds!

We’re in for another foggy start to the day as warmer, more humid weather continues to move in. There are no dense fog advisories for the Pine Belt area, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see one added soon as we’re already seeing some locally dense patches. That means you may not see true dense fog where visibility falls to a quarter-mile or less, but be aware there will be some issues. Due to the muggy air that fog won’t be in a hurry to leave, but eventually will as we quickly warm into the upper 70s/low 80s across South Mississippi. That’ll make it feel more like a late spring day than late fall, but it won’t last long with a strong cold front moving in tomorrow morning. This will bring a “marginal” risk for severe weather just after sunrise on Saturday, so be weather aware as this passes through. Severe weather is possible, but chances are low.

Expect another muggy night tonight, but things cool down quickly to start next week as lows fall into the upper 30s/low 40s for a few nights before warming above average again.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.