Woman plans to bring community garden to Petal

The goal of the garden is to educate people on food sustainability and bring fresh produce to the area
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman wants to bring unity to the community by creating a community garden.

Keely Morgan says for the past two years, the community has been distant because of COVID. She thinks this will be a good way to bring it back.

There will also be learning opportunities for people who don’t have a green thumb as she will community members about food sustainability.

“Not just adults, but children as well, because a lot of times, children are not taught those skills growing up. They don’t know anything about growing, just the basic plan,” says Morgan.

But, that’s not the only reason for the garden.

“We know that Mississippi has a high rate of food insecurity, that is another reason why I’m going on to start the garden here so that we could also have local produce for those that are in need,” says Morgan.

If you’d like to volunteer to be a part of the garden committee, send an email to petalcommunitygarden@gmail.com

