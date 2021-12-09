Win Stuff
Soso decorates town with roadside Christmas cards

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Soso, Miss. (WDAM) - A Christmas attraction in Soso is drawing visitors from around the Pine Belt.

Christmas in Soso features more than 48 large hand-painted Christmas cards which line the road in the downtown area and are brightly lit at night and each with a Christmas theme.

The idea came to Mayor Ralph Cahill and after discussing it with the Soso Garden Club, they decided to hold a Christmas Card Contest between school kids from 6 to 18.

The contest was broken into three separate categories: first through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade.

There were first, second and third place winners in each category with first place receiving $100, second place receiving $50 and third place receiving $25.

Cahill said the Christmas Card Contest has been a huge success for the entire town.

“We had one lady come through here and said, ‘It just makes me happy to come through here and see all these cards the children did,’ so maybe it’s a type of revitalization of the town,” Cahill said.

“You can come through here at night and see cars parked, with people walking up and down the road looking at the cards and that means a lot to the people of Soso” Cahill added.

Plans are in the works next year to line the sides of the road on the Fourth of July with large cards celebrating the birth of the nation.

