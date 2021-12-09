Win Stuff
QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been voted The Associated Press college football player of the year. That gives the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had four first-place votes.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third, followed by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Last season, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith became the first Alabama player to win AP player of the year.

