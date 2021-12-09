Win Stuff
Police in Collins investigating Priority One Bank robbery

After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken has not been determined at this time.(Collins Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Dec. 9, 2021
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Collins after an armed robbery took place at a bank Thursday afternoon.

According to the Collins Police Chief Joseph Ponder, a man entered the Priority One Bank around 12:48 p.m. He approached a bank teller at gunpoint, demanding them to give him money.

After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken has not been determined at this time.

After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The amount of money that was taken has not been determined at this time.(Collins Police Department)

If anyone has information about the armed robbery or has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact Collins Police Department at (601) 765-6541.

