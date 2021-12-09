Pine Belt doctor explains MSDH and CDC vaccine booster recommendations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the omicron variant in Mississippi, doctors’ message to people remains the same - vaccination is the best protection. The Mississippi Department of Health now recommends booster shots for people over the age of 18.

Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, M.D. explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MSDH recommendations.

“Initially when the boosters were awarded from the CDC said here are the group of people that should go and get it. People above the age of 50, people above the age of 18 who have underlying risk, and then the other people that don’t fall into those groups [may] get the booster. Well, since omicron has come around, that wording has changed. And the wording now is everyone above the age of 18 should get the booster,” Rouhbakhsh explains.

According to the CDC, you can get any of the three boosters, no matter which brand you got for the original vaccine series.

Rhoubakhsh says this is normal for vaccines.

“Actually most vaccines can be mixed and matched. So when you go and get your tetanus vaccine, you don’t ask is this fluerix, is this quadrix? We just kind of do that. They’re generally interchangeable,” Rouhbakhsh says.

He does have advice about the best booster to get so far.

“The one thing we know for sure is that the booster is recommended to me by one of the two mRNA vaccines, either the Pfizer or the Moderna. The research that we have is showing that J&J [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine is not as effective as a booster of the mRNA. So if you get the J&J the first time, it’s recommended that you get either the Pfizer or Moderna,”

Rouhbakhsh explains that mRNA has proven to be an effective tool in the medical field.

“We are giving patients a piece of genetic software, if you will, so that we in our own cells and our own immune cells can produce spike proteins by which we develop an antibody response. In the past what we’ve done is taken pieces of viruses that would be killed or inactivated and then put them into the body and have the body making antibody response that way, those other methods aren’t as effective as messenger RNA system,” Rouhbakhsh explains.

Doctors say the best person to answer your questions about making the right booster appointment for you is your family physician.

Booster doses are free and available at most pharmacies and health providers- as well as at county health departments.

