MSDH: Another 745 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that nearly 750 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 745 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Five new deaths also were reported. Three occurred between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. Two others were discovered during a review of death certificates between March 18 and Nov. 30.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 518,670 and 10,317, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,548 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,363 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,893 cases, 260 deaths

Jasper: 3,421 cases, 67 deaths

Jones: 14,220 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,734 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,323 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,149 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,435 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 501,212 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,309,010 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,425,325 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,309,537 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

