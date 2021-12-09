Mississippi Association of Coaches releases All-State teams

Mississippi Association of Coaches

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) – More than 75 Pine Belt high school football players and coaches were named all-state by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

The honors were divided between first and second teams and were sorted according to the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s six classifications.

Players and coaches selected included:

Class 6A

First team

Dontavious Howard, Oak Grove, DB, Sr.; Tyrell Pollard, Oak Grove, WR, Sr.; Alex Rozier, Oak Grove, LS, Sr.

Second team

Jaylon Aborom, Oak Grove, SS, Jr; Kabe Barnett, Oak Grove, QB, Sr.; Adarius Haynes, Oak Grove, DL, Sr.; Braxton Miller, Oak Grove, LB, Sr.; Klabron Pollard, Oak Grove, Sr.

Class 5A

Coach of the Year: Cody Stogner, Picayune.

First team

Dante Dowdell, Picayune, RB, Jr.; Marquez Dortch, George County, ATH, Sr.; Malik Ellis, Laurel, OL, Jr.; Tabias Hinton, Hattiesburg, DE, Jr.; Arjalen Marshall, Laurel, DL, Sr.; Kamron Norwood, Hattiesburg, SS, Sr.; Ryan Pascal, Picayune, OL, Sr.; Kendorian Russell, West Jones, LB, Sr.

Second team

Elijah Baker, Hattiesburg, OL, So.; Kiron Benjamin, Laurel, RB, Sr.; Dillon Crowell, Hattiesburg, LB, Sr.; Trent Howell, George County, KR, Sr.; Braden Mill, Wayne County, P, Jr.; Amarion Tyson, Picayune, LB, So.

Class 4A

First round

Coach of the Year: Chip Bilderback, Columbia.

Overall Player of the Year: Jaheim Oatis, Columbia, DL, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalid Moore, Poplarville, LB, Sr.

First team

Conner Davis, Poplarville, OL, Sr.; Ahmad Harmon, Poplarville, LB, Sr; Omar Johnson, Columbia, RB, Sr.; Jason Townsend, Columbia, OL, Sr.

Second team

Zack Carpenter, Poplarville, PK, Sr.; Cameron Dunnam, George County, TE, Sr.; James Ford, Sumrall, LB, Sr.; Kentrell Jackson, Columbia, KR, Jr.; Marshall Phillips, Sumrall, P, Jr.

Class 3A

Coach of the Year: Lance Mancuso, Jefferson Davis County.

Overall Player of the Year: Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County, ATH, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh, LB, Jr.

First team

Dedrian Alexander, Jefferson Davis County, SS, Sr.; Demario Booth, Jefferson Davis County, FB, Sr.; Jeremiah Dillon, Tylertown, WR, Sr.; Jody Durr, Magee, LB, Sr.; Alex Evans, Raleigh, DL, Sr.; Cameron Floyd, Magee, LB, Sr.; Amerion Jefferson, Tylertown, QB, Sr.

Second team

Chris Dinkins, Raleigh, OL, Sr.; Shamir Horne, Raleigh, DB, Jr.; Larry Magee, West Marion, FS, Sr.; Kyerston Tucker, Magee, WR, Jr.; Javarious Walker, Raleigh, RB, Jr.

Class 2A

Second team

Nicholas Arender, Stringer, LS, Sr.; Will Grice, Stringer, FB, Jr.; Tyler Hill, Heidelberg, LB, Sr.; Keyshawn Johnson, Stringer, TE, Jr.

Class 1A

Coach of Year: Dan Brady, Bay Springs.

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyrick Jones, Bay Springs, RB, Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cedrick Beavers, Taylorsville, DB, Sr.

First team

Edward Baggett, Mount Olive, OL, Sr.; Cartize Booth, Bay Springs, DE, Sr.; Charles Carr, Bay Springs, DB, Sr.; Ethan Cochran, Richton, LS, Sr.; Jamare Holiday, Bay Springs, FS, Jr.; Quondarius Hubbard, Mount Olive, KR, Sr.; Anthony Newell, Bay Springs, SS, Jr.; Christian Perry, Richton, OL, Jr.; Anthony Ross, Bay Springs, FB, Sr.; Zyon Ross, Bay Springs, LB, Sr.

Second team

Dereco Crosby, Taylorsville, DB, Jr.; Keyshawn Drummond, Lumberton, DL, Sr.; Tony Johnson, Bay Springs, TE, Sr.; Kelby Jordan, Taylorsville, WR, Sr.; Devion Miller, Richton, FB, SR.; James Wilson, Bay Springs, OL, Jr.

