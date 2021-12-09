MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement agents are investigating a pedestrian death on U.S. Highway 49 in the Maxie community in Forrest County.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Michael Pol, a report of a deceased woman on the roadway was called into the sheriff’s office at approximately 6:07 a.m.

Pol said deputies arrived on the scene around 6:14 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Forrest County Coroner’s Office also arrived on the scene. MHP took over the investigation.

According to Pol, the woman has not been identified. Officials are unsure if the incident was in connection to a hit-and-run.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.