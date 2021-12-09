Win Stuff
MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County involving a pedestrian.

A 2005 Nissan Pathfinder was traveled north on U.S. Highway 49 when it collided with 36-year-old Brittanie Adkins, of Wiggins, who was walking north on U.S. Highway 49.

According to MHP, Adkins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

