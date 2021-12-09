Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office gives tips to prevent vehicle break-ins

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on C&S Road, Dykes Cut off and Jones Road in Kokomo and Armstrong Road in Columbia.

During the holiday season, the MCSO said they see an uptick in vehicle break-ins with people searching for guns, purses, wallets and presents.

The MCSO said thieves try to hit several cars in one night so they usually look for a neighborhood

Officials say it can all be prevented by locking your door. Thieves normally will not break windows because they don’t want to draw attention to themselves.

Simply locking your doors and taking all valuables in at night can deter most break-ins, MCSO said.

If you are in any of these areas and have surveillance cameras, or observed suspicious persons or activity, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Divison.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.