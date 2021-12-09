Local players flock to “The Rock” Saturday for MS/AL All-Star Game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - M.M. Roberts Stadium again takes center stage this weekend.

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game returns to “The Rock” for the fourth time in its 35-year history.

The annual showcase of two neighboring states’ best prep players is set to kickoff on Saturday at noon. Alabama leads the all-time series 23-11.

South Jones head coach Todd Breland – who will coach team Mississippi – believes the Mississippi Association of Coaches nailed this year’s selections for the Magnolia State.

“We thought we had picked the 40 best in Mississippi to play here this week and after spending two days with ‘em there’s no doubt in my mind,” Breland said. “They’re great kids, they have a high football IQ. We’re looking forward to playing on Saturday.”

The group includes 11 players from the Pine Belt.

“I really couldn’t believe it at first, I thought the coaches were playing with me,” said Taylorsville senior defensive back Cedrick Beavers. “Just a blessing.”

“I’ve been waiting so long to be in this game right here cause a lot of people that’s in the NFL played in this game,” said Laurel senior running back Kiron Benjamin.

“It’s been fun,” said Oak Grove senior offensive lineman Klabron Pollard. “You know everything we do is a competition so to know you’re competing against the best when you’re the best – iron sharpens iron.”

“It shows that we got a lot of talent [in Mississippi],” said Jefferson Davis County senior defensive back Malcolm Hartzog. “When I go to college I’m going to see the same thing so it’s preparing me for college and stuff like that.”

Here’s a list of all the Pine Belt area players set to compete in Saturday’s all-star game:

Jordan Anthony (WR) - Tylertown

Kabe Barnett (QB) – Oak Grove

Cedrick Beavers (DB) – Taylorsville

Kiron Benjamin (RB) – Laurel

Jeremiah Dillon (WR) - Tylertown

Marquez Dortch (DB) - George County

Malcolm Hartzog (DB) – Jefferson Davis County

Khalid Moore (LB) – Poplarville

Jaheim Oatis (DL) – Columbia

Klabron Pollard (OL) – Oak Grove

Alex Rozier (LS) – Oak Grove

Breland will be joined on his staff by Oak Grove High School coach Drew Causey, who will serve as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.