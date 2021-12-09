Hot and humid tomorrow with storms on Saturday.

Cloudy skies will hang around for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady in the mid 60s. A stray shower or two will be possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Friday will be downright hot as highs soar to 80°!! In fact, it will be so warm that we will be close to tying a record high!! Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms. A strong storm or two with gusty winds can’t be ruled out, but the greatest severe threat will stay north of the Pine Belt, into areas Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. We’ll of course let you know if anything changes.

Sunday and Monday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Next week will be warm and sunny with highs reaching the low to mid 70s by Wednesday.

