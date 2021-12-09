Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hot and humid tomorrow with storms on Saturday.

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies will hang around for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady in the mid 60s. A stray shower or two will be possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Friday will be downright hot as highs soar to 80°!! In fact, it will be so warm that we will be close to tying a record high!! Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms. A strong storm or two with gusty winds can’t be ruled out, but the greatest severe threat will stay north of the Pine Belt, into areas Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. We’ll of course let you know if anything changes.

Sunday and Monday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Next week will be warm and sunny with highs reaching the low to mid 70s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of drugs and several guns were seized.
LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP investigating pedestrian death on Hwy. 49
A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, at his house on 55 North Eastabuchie Road.
JCSD executes narcotics search warrant, Moselle man arrested

Latest News

12/09 Ryan’s “Low Visibility” Thursday Morning Forecast
12/09 Ryan’s “Low Visibility” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8
Cloudy and Warm through Friday with storms on Saturday
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8
12/08 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
12/08 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast