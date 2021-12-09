‘He intentionally set the house on fire’ | JPD says man admits to killing 3 in North State St. house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a man arrested in connection with burning down a house on North State Street and killing the individuals inside has confessed to the incident.

Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss two deadly fires that occurred recently.

Thursday’s press conference began with a sense of disappointment as the city’s homicide number continues to climb.

“This is the time of the year where the holidays are here,” Hearn said. “Families ought to be together and loved ones ought to be together.”

“For someone to wake up this morning to find out that their family member is deceased, we know that that is a tragic situation,” Jackson Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said. “On behalf of the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department, we just want to offer our condolences to the family.”

In all, four bodies were found and both cases are being investigated as arsons.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the December 8 blaze that occurred on North State Street.

That man, Charles Robinson III, was taken into custody and admitted to investigators that he set the fire and killed the three individuals found inside.

Friday, Judge Taurean Buchanan denied Robinson’s bond. He was transferred to the Hinds County Jail.

“He did inform us (that) he intentionally set those individuals on fire,” Hearn said. “He wouldn’t say why. He just said he (did) it and is ready to go to jail.”

On December 8, a fire broke out at a home in the 4800 block of North State Street. Firefighters found three deceased males inside.

The names and age ranges of those individuals had not been released.

On a tip, police later arrested Robinson at a different location, and he admitted to investigators that he set the fire.

“There were several individuals there prior to the firefighters arriving,” Sanders said. “At least one person was able to get out and that person provided information to the investigators on scene.”

Sanders said there was a reported issue between Robinson and those killed, but he wasn’t able to go into detail. He also said that the suspect started the fire by lighting an oven mitt and throwing it under a couch inside the home.

Hearn did not know if the victims were asleep or incapacitated when they were killed.

“The only thing I’m aware of is there was an arrest. The suspect who was arrested did admit he intentionally set the house on fire,” Hearn said.

“He admitted he intentionally set the individuals on fire. That’s what he told my investigators.”

Two of the individuals were found in the bedroom of the home, according to Sanders.

“At least one person was able to get out, and that person provided information to the investigators on scene, which led to identifying the suspect,” Sanders added.

A fire station is located at 4265 North State St., a short distance from the site of the 4800 block blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene in only a matter of minutes, being dispatched at 9:38 p.m. and arriving at 9:41 p.m., according to authorities.

“It’s amazing how fast fire will travel. What was told to us, the individual took a mitt, a mitt like out of the kitchen, and set that on fire, and he threw it under a couch. That’s where the fire started. You know how the materials in homes now are made just easily combustible,” Sanders said. “Firefighters were on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and when they arrived on the scene they did confirm a working fire.”

“Unfortunately... they found those three deceased individuals.”

A day before, on December 7, another person was killed in a fire in the 700 block of Lorraine Avenue. Lisa Newman was identified as the victim in that case.

While searching the scene, firefighters found Newman’s body inside.

As of Thursday, that case was still under investigation and no suspect had been identified or arrested.

“The only thing we know is that fire was intentionally set, according to the arson investigator,” Hearn said.

Both incidents are being investigated as arson.

Hearn didn’t know if the two incidents were connected.

