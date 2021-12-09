Former MDOC parole officer arrested once again on embezzlement charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has once again been arrested after being indicted two additional counts of embezzlement in Forrest County.

The arrest announcement was made Thursday by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White after Special Agents arrested Dendrick Hurd after surrendering at the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the State Auditor’s Office, Hurd was previously arrested in September for allegedly abusing his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

After the State Auditor’s office received tips from additional victims from the previous offense, Hurd is now been charged with a total of four counts of embezzlement.

Special Agents also issued an $8,667.50 demand letter to Hurd at the time of his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

“We are committed to uncovering all fraud, including in cases where the perpetrator thought the victim would have no one to defend their interests,” said White. “If anyone knows of similar fraud like the scheme in this case, please call my office, and we will enforce the law to its fullest extent.”

Hurd faces up to 80 years in prison or $20,000 in fines if he is convicted on all counts.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online anytime by clicking the red “Report Fraud” button here, or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

