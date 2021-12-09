Former JCFC member pays state auditor’s office over $12K

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White ordered a man to pay over $12,000 after it was learned that he profited from selling equipment to individual volunteer fire departments in Jones County while he was an active member of the Jones County Fire Council.

According to Logan Reeves from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, Mike Hodge was ordered to pay approximately $12,608.58 after his company, A-1 Fire Equipment, sold fire equipment to these individual fire departments, which is a breach of ethics.

Reeves said the sum of the order reflected the difference between the wholesale price of the items sold and the profit that Hodge reportedly made off of the sales. The sum also represents interest and the cost of recovery.

The order was made on Nov. 18. According to Reeves, Hodge paid the order in full soon after it was delivered around Thanksgiving.

According to Dana Bumgardner, the public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, Hodge never provided equipment directly to the fire council. Instead, he provided equipment to several individual fire departments.

Bumgardner said Hodge never participated in a vote to purchase equipment from his own company; However, individual fire departments did purchase equipment from him.

Once the state auditor’s office contacted Hodge to let him know that there may be an ethical issue with him sitting on the council, he immediately resigned from the fire council, according to Bumgardner.

Reeves said the issue has been settled. No criminal charges were filed.

