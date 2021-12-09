FCSO arrests Petal man under indictment for felony sex crimes

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced Thursday that a man from Petal was arrested under an indictment from a Forrest County grand jury for felony sex crimes.

Christopher J. Walker, 47, was indicted on Dec. 1 on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of exploitation of a child. The Capias was served on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Walker is being held in the Forrest County Jail awaiting arraignment. Indictments are not publicly released until served on the suspect.

