FCSO arrests Petal man under indictment for felony sex crimes

Christopher J. Walker was indicted on Dec. 1 on two counts of touching a child for lustful...
Christopher J. Walker was indicted on Dec. 1 on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of exploitation of a child.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced Thursday that a man from Petal was arrested under an indictment from a Forrest County grand jury for felony sex crimes.

Christopher J. Walker, 47, was indicted on Dec. 1 on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of exploitation of a child. The Capias was served on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Walker is being held in the Forrest County Jail awaiting arraignment. Indictments are not publicly released until served on the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

