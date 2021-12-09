Win Stuff
Divine intervention requested at Jackson prayer rally as city sees record-breaking crime
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rampant crime and violence in the Capital City prompted a prayer rally at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

A women’s group wore t-shirts with “All Souls Matter” printed on them and called on state lawmakers and Jackson’s police chief to pray with them outside the Capitol building.

They asked for divine assistance in getting a handle on Jackson’s problems. State Senator Sollie Norwood joined the group.

”We need to make a difference in our city,” the senator stated. “We’re losing too many children. We’re losing too many young folks. We’re losing too many people in general. And it’s not about Black. It’s not about White. We have to stop making excuses. We oughta invoke the Lord and invoking the Lord, we have to follow His direction.”

Each speaker took a turn at the microphone to offer up prayers for the city. There was also singing in a prayer circle.

