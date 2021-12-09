Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Bridge on Coon Jefcoat Road in Jones County closed for repairs

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Coon Jefcoat bridge over the Reed Brake Branch in Beat 2 of Jones County is closed due to safety issues.

The Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction has ordered the county to close the bridge immediately.

That mandate came after state aid contractors inspected the bridge and discovered the structural issues underneath.

Supervisor Dykes said he’s hopeful that the closure won’t last long.

“We’re hoping that if the weather permits, it won’t stay closed over two weeks,” Dykes said.

“The cost of replacing the bridge and the headwalls on it is going to be somewhere between $75,000 to $78,000,” Dykes added.

Drivers in the area are asked for their patience while construction is underway to replace the bridge and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
A large number of drugs and several guns were seized.
LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager

Latest News

LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area
LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area
.
Petal community garden
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 517,925...
MSDH: 787 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Miss. on Wednesday
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/8