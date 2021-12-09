Bridge on Coon Jefcoat Road in Jones County closed for repairs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Coon Jefcoat bridge over the Reed Brake Branch in Beat 2 of Jones County is closed due to safety issues.

The Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction has ordered the county to close the bridge immediately.

That mandate came after state aid contractors inspected the bridge and discovered the structural issues underneath.

Supervisor Dykes said he’s hopeful that the closure won’t last long.

“We’re hoping that if the weather permits, it won’t stay closed over two weeks,” Dykes said.

“The cost of replacing the bridge and the headwalls on it is going to be somewhere between $75,000 to $78,000,” Dykes added.

Drivers in the area are asked for their patience while construction is underway to replace the bridge and seek alternate routes.

