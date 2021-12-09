A behind the scenes look at Midnight on Front Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With New Year’s Day less than one month away, the City of Hattiesburg is getting ready for Midnight on Front Street.

Earlier today, we got a behind-the-scenes look for Midnight on Front Street. We learned more about the Kids’ Zone and how the city plans to make this one night to remember.

Andrea Saffle is the executive director for Downtown Hattiesburg, and she says there will be a safe place for children to stay while the adults play.

“The downtown association is going to be in charge of the kid’s zone. We’re obviously working hand in hand with the city, just trying to make sure that all of our businesses know what’s happening,” says Saffle.

Saffle also says the Downtown Hattiesburg is continuing to work closely with the city and business owners to map out everything for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We’ll be communicating with them about traffic and where to park, and bus routes are going to be obvious, but also what they can expect when they get down to here if so many of our restaurants are going to be doing VIP experiences,” says Saffle.

Marlo Dorsey is the executive director for VisitHattiesburg. She says the organization will be more than enough for the people to do.

“All the food trucks, all the restaurants, course public safety, the kids own all the food, all the music, we can certainly accommodate all of those people and we just look forward to having the best biggest and best year yet,” says Dorsey.

We’re told back in 2019, they expected 4,000 people to attend Midnight on Front Street.

This year, the city plans to have a much larger crowd ring in the New Year downtown.

“We really looking forward to having, we hope we have 10,000. We hope we have a record-breaking attendance this year,” says Dorsey.

During the panel discussion, they also stressed the importance of having safe transportation to and from home. They announced the Hub City Transit will run on New Year’s Eve. They have not figured out a schedule yet, but when they do, we will bring you the latest.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.