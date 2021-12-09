Agnew announces end to tenure at MPB

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting will be seeking a new executive director after its EP of 10 years announced he was taking a job in Columbus, Ohio.

Ronnie Agnew will remain with MPB thr9ugh the end of December before becoming the general manager at WOSU< the public media station at The Ohio State University.

“Mississippi is and always will be my home,” Agnew said. “It was a very difficult decision not only to leave my home state, but also my MPB family.”

“The WOSU opportunity was too good to pass up. The staff is moving into a new 52,000-square foot building that is beautiful and built for the future,” Agnew said. “The station has a number of loyal followers and donors who generously support the vision. This is an exciting next step in my career.”

The son of sharecroppers, Agnew has been an avid supporter of MPB’s education focus, particularly in the state’s underserved areas.

Agnew emphasized MPB’s responsibility to connect Mississippi’s diverse communities with programming that was responsible, informative and educational.

“I have been blessed to work with a team of professionals who are passionate about telling Mississippi’s stories,” Agnew said.

MPB board chairman David Allen said a nationwide search will be conducted to find Agnew’s seats.

“The Board of Directors will appoint an interim director by the end of the week to assume the duties of the agency while a national search is conducted to find his replacement,” Allen said. “We are extremely grateful for Ronnie’s leadership and love for MPB. He has brought focus, purpose and excellence to the executive director’s position.

“He’s earned the right to choose the path for his career and his family. We’re just happy that we were able to hold on to him for so long. The people at WOSU are fortunate to have him.”

Agnew, the second-longest serving executive director in MPB’s 51-year history, will replace WOSU’s longtime general manager Tom Rieland, who is retiring after leading the station, which is licensed to Ohio State University, for 19 years.

Before joining MPB, Agnew served as executive editor of The Clarion-Ledger, the state’s largest newspaper.

Agnew holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Radio/TV and English from the University of Mississippi. He is married to Melodie Billups Agnew. He has three adult children: Christopher, a middle school English teacher; Victoria, a middle school mathematics teacher; and Rachel, who holds an MBA from Jackson State University and is in ministry school.

MPB is a state agency that also operates as a PBS and NPR affiliate broadcasting station. For more information visit www.mpbonline.org. Find all MPB press releases here.

