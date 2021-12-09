12/09 Ryan’s “Low Visibility” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning all you Pine Belt early birds!

Another foggy start to the day today, which is typical of late fall/early winter in the South Mississippi area. A front did barely nick the area as it passed nearby yesterday, clearing our skies last night and bringing some cooler air, but not enough to push the fog away as warmer, more humid air rushes back in. That’ll lead us to an even warmer afternoon than we saw yesterday, up to 70 degrees. This trend continues for Friday as well, high climbing all the way to 80 before the next front arrives! Right now that looks like it’ll happen Saturday morning, and could bring a few strong storms. I’m not sold on it being a “severe set up” right now, but the potential is there, so it’s something we’ll keep an eye on going forward. After the front we’ll see beautiful fall weather! Expect highs slightly below our 65 degree average to start the week, but it’ll quickly warm into the 70s and linger there for the rest of the week and weekend ahead with plenty of sun.

For today, the fog will lift by 8 AM as we quickly warm. There will be a small (10%) chance of a stray shower through the late morning, returning slightly higher (20%) for the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase from yesterday, but remain partly sunny as well. Clouds continue to increase into the night, warming rapidly as well, bringing the low up to 64 degrees.

