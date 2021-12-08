Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man freed after 27 years

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man who spent over two decades in prison for what a court is calling a wrongful murder and armed robbery conviction has been released from prison.

WCVB-TV reports that James Lucien, 48, was serving a life sentence in connection to the 1994 fatal shooting of Ryan Edwards, 23.

“I feel good because I’m with my family now,” Lucien said Tuesday after Judge Robert Ullman cleared the convictions against him in Suffolk County Superior Court. “I’ve been waiting a whole 27 years for this, and now I have the opportunity to be free.”

Lucien’s defense attorney Dennis Toomey argued during a hearing that the murder and robbery convictions against his client should be tossed because of an improper police investigation.

“The heart of our appellate argument here is that the jury simply did not hear evidence they could have used to acquit Mr. Lucien, so he didn’t get due process,” Toomey said.

“Almost everywhere we look in this case, there are serious problems,” Special Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Jeanne Kempthorne said during the hearing.

According to the station, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a former Boston police officer involved in Lucien’s case, Det. John Brazil, participated in a sprawling corruption scheme from 1990 to 1996 with other officers, in which they conspired to lie, rob and steal from drug dealers by submitting false warrant applications and then seize cash, representing drug trade proceeds, and kept it for themselves.

Brazil cooperated in a federal investigation and testified against Boston police detectives Kenneth Acerra and Walter Robinson, both of whom pled guilty, according to the DA’s office. Brazil was given immunity in exchange for his testimony and served no time. He is currently collecting a pension.

Edwards’s family members opposed Lucien’s release.

“I think it’s horrible,” said Dionne Richards, Edwards’ sister. “Now he’s free and there’s nobody to help our family, and my brother’s murder goes as another unsolved murder.”

Ullman urged Edwards’ family not to blame Lucien, but instead Brazil, who allegedly lied and tampered with evidence.

“It’s clear to me that justice may not have been done as to the murder and armed robbery charges,” the judge said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
McCarty has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the bank robbery at...
Citizens National Bank armed robbery suspect arrested
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse

Latest News

Lawyers say the 48-year-old is an innocent victim of a corrupt police detective, who was found...
Mass. man released from prison after wrongful convictions overturned
Former police officer Kim Potter is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in...
GRAPHIC: Opening statements to begin in trial over Daunte Wright's death
The leaders of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are...
Mark Meadows stops cooperating with House panel on Jan. 6 insurrection
The attorney general's office will review events that occurred before the mass shooting that...
Michigan attorney general moving forward with school shooting investigation