Wayne County School District considering flex schedule for 2022-23

The move will add two additional weeks to the academic school year and provide opportunities...
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District is considering a flex schedule for its 2022-2023 calendar year.

According to School Superintendent Tommy Branch, the move will add two additional weeks upfront to the academic year.

This will allow a week during the fall semester and one in the spring to be used for remediation and enrichment programs.

Branch said a survey will be going out to the teachers and staff for their input before taking it before the board of education later this month.

Flexible schedules are currently being used in both Forrest and Lamar counties.

