USM halts employee vaccine requirements following federal court decision

A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal contractors that were included in Executive Order 14042.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Tuesday that employees will not be required to submit proof of vaccination following a decision made in federal district court.

A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal contractors that were included in Executive Order 14042.

This comes a day before the deadline for USM faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated, which is Wednesday, Dec. 8.

According to the University Human Resources, it is possible that the information will be required again in the future depending on the outcome of related court cases. The vaccination submission portal will remain open through University HR’s website if employees choose to upload proof of vaccination.

The University HR reminds all employees are encouraged to remain watchful and follow the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards.

