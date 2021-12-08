Win Stuff
Tips for safe driving this holiday season

Mississippi is expecting heavier traffic than normal.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Christmas approaching, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is expecting heavier traffic than usual throughout the state.

According to Public Information Officer David Kenney, the state saw a 13% increase in traffic between Thanksgiving 2020 and Thanksgiving 2021.

With the additional cars on the road, they are urging drivers to steer away from distracted and impaired driving now more than ever.

“When you put your head down to look at your phone, driving 65 miles per hour, just for a second, when you lift your head up you have already traveled the length of a football field.,” said Kenney. “During that time when you don’t have your eyes on the road, anything could happen.”

MDOT also suggests to check tire pressure this time of year, as it is very common to lose tire pressure during colder temperatures.

