Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pelicans recall Hayes and Murphy III from G-League ahead of tonight’s game with Denver at home

In Tuesday night’s win over the Mexico City Capitanes, Hayes led the Squadron with 30 points,...
In Tuesday night’s win over the Mexico City Capitanes, Hayes led the Squadron with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Murphy III tallied 18 points and seven rebounds, while two-way player Jose Alvarado notched 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds.(AP Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are recalling center Jaxson Hayes and rookie wing player Trey Murphy III ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup at home with the Denver Nuggets.

Both players, who are trying to fight their way into regular rotation for the Pelicans, had strong showings in the 109-107 win for Birmingham Squadron over Mexico City at Legacy Arena in Alabama.

In Tuesday night’s win over the Mexico City Capitanes, Hayes led the Squadron with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Murphy III tallied 18 points and seven rebounds, while two-way player Jose Alvarado notched 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Alvarado will join Hayes and Murphy III as the Pelicans are transferring him to New Orleans for tonight’s game with Denver as well.

Hayes had fallen completely out of the Pelicans’ rotation as of late in favor of Willy Hernangomez, who has played well with the bench unit. There’s hope that Hayes can crack into the rotation soon, providing much-needed depth in the frontcourt that has been led by Jonas Valančiūnas, who is averaging 18.5 ppg and 12 rebs in an increased role in the absence of injured franchise star Zion Williamson. Hayes is averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 12.2 minutes per game.

In recent games, Murphy III has been appearing in the rotation earlier with a slight minutes increase. His addition into heavier rotation could provide more defense and long-range shooting for the Pelicans, who are searching for depth in all areas. Murphy III is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 25 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Though the Pelicans have shown signs of life recently by going 5-5 in their last 10 games, they have yet to show an ability to get back-to-back wins. Coach Willie Green and staff are trying to find consistency from a roster that is still without their franchise star.

Now back from injury, forward Brandon Ingram looks to have returned close to All-Star form. Ingram scored 40 points in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, a team currently on a 6-game winning streak.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
LPD said Jason Wilson, 38, of Bay Springs, was arrested at the scene.
LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Oscar Pope
NBA on TNT crew mourns loss of Ole Miss alum Oscar Pope
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
JSU grad, NBA reporter passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 complications
JSU grad, NBA reporter passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 complications