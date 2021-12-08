MSDH: 787 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Miss. on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Wednesday.

MSDH said Wednesday that 787 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday.

Six new deaths were also reported with four deaths happening between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. Two more deaths were recorded between Oct. 30 and Dec. 1 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 517,925 and 10,312, respectively.

Around 51 new cases and no deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,409 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,361 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,885 cases, 260 deaths

Jasper: 3,418 cases, 67 deaths

Jones: 14,208 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,730 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,318 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,149 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,445 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 501,212 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,299,054 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,423,193 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

