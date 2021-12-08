LPD seizes drugs, guns during drug bust in residential area

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested and a large number of drugs and serval guns were seized during a drug bust on Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, the bust happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in a residential area. Officials said it was an unusually large volume of drugs to be found in a residential neighborhood.

“We don’t usually stumble across this type of operation in our more affluent or residential neighborhoods,” said Capt. Michael Reaves with LPD. “I think the residential area, maybe they thought they were safe for prying eyes, things like that. But I mean this just goes to show that these guys are out there working every day, you know. Every lead, no matter how insignificant someone may think that it is, that lead may lead to something, you know, something like this or that tip rather.”

LPD said Jason Wilson, 38, of Bay Springs, was arrested at the scene.

According to officials, Wilson will be charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell with enhancements for being in possession of a firearm and while being within 1,500 feet of a church.

Around 1,400.9 grams of Methamphetamine were seized in the bust. Ecstacy, Oxycodone, marijuana and MDMA were also seized.

“That’s the largest one in recent months,” Reaves said. “I mean, we’ve had some interstate busts where we’ve had a lot larger quantities of drugs. We’ve had, you know, unfortunately, we’ve had narcotics busts where we’ve had this amount seized before. But this is not something that you discover every day. And this is, this volume is unusual especially in a residential area.”

Officials also seized around 18 firearms, which included shotguns and handguns.

The incident is still under investigation by LPD. More arrests may be made during the investigation.

