LFD responds to early morning house fire

E-1 was the first arriving engine company and reported a single-story brick frame structure...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday at approximately 12:33 a.m., the Laurel Fire Department received a call of a structure fire.

According to the LFD, all of the residents were able to exit their home and were accounted for.

Battalion Chief Tim Tisdale, the shift commander, dispatched three engine companies  E-1, E-4, and E-6 to the scene.

E-1 was the first arriving engine company and reported a single-story brick frame structure with heavy flames and smoke coming from the right rear corner of the house. They reported that it had already burnt through the roof. 

The three engine crews did an offensive/ interior attack through the front door entrance and extinguished the fire in the rear bedroom area of the home, which appeared to have started and worked its way into the kitchen area causing major fire and smoke damage to the interior of the home.

LFD said the fire was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes.

The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

