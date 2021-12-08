JCSD warns local business owners of false “craft show” scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is advising business owners about a new phone scam.

According to JCSD, the scam involves a purported “craft show” being held at The Gables in Jones County on Dec. 18 - 19. Vendors are being asked to pay $70 to have a booth at the event.

There is no such event booked at the venue.

An alert Jones County business owner, who was contacted to “book her space” and pay the $70 registration fee via a cash app to an apparent fake Facebook profile subject named “Tenai Winnie,” reported the scam.

JCSD said this same scam has reportedly been circulating in Florida.

“It seems every day there is a new scam out there targeting individuals and businesses,” notes JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “Use due diligence and fact check anything that even remotely sounds suspicious when it comes to someone asking for money.”

