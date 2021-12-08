Win Stuff
JCSD warns local business owners of false “craft show” scam

JCSD said this same scam has reportedly been circulating in Florida.
JCSD said this same scam has reportedly been circulating in Florida.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is advising business owners about a new phone scam.

According to JCSD, the scam involves a purported “craft show” being held at The Gables in Jones County on Dec. 18 - 19. Vendors are being asked to pay $70 to have a booth at the event.

There is no such event booked at the venue.

An alert Jones County business owner, who was contacted to “book her space” and pay the $70 registration fee via a cash app to an apparent fake Facebook profile subject named “Tenai Winnie,” reported the scam.

“It seems every day there is a new scam out there targeting individuals and businesses,” notes JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “Use due diligence and fact check anything that even remotely sounds suspicious when it comes to someone asking for money.”

