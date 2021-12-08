JCSD executes narcotics search warrant, Moselle man arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Tuesday night in Eastabuchie.

JCSD narcotics agents, along with the JCSD SWAT team and Patrol Divison members, arrested Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, at his house on 55 North Eastabuchie Road.

According to the JCSD, Ruffin is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm.

“You would think after the first arrest on Oct. 21 that Mr. Ruffin would have gotten the message that we are serious about stopping the sale of illegal narcotics in our communities,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Maybe this second arrest will be the impetus for him to turn his life around and find an honest way of making a living.”

Ruffin is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. His bond has not yet been set.

