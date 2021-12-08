Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD executes narcotics search warrant, Moselle man arrested

Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, at his house on 55 North Eastabuchie Road.
Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, at his house on 55 North Eastabuchie Road.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Tuesday night in Eastabuchie.

JCSD narcotics agents, along with the JCSD SWAT team and Patrol Divison members, arrested Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, at his house on 55 North Eastabuchie Road.

According to the JCSD, Ruffin is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm.

“You would think after the first arrest on Oct. 21 that Mr. Ruffin would have gotten the message that we are serious about stopping the sale of illegal narcotics in our communities,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Maybe this second arrest will be the impetus for him to turn his life around and find an honest way of making a living.”

Ruffin is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight at Northeast Jones High School ended with eight student arrests.
School fight ends in 8 student arrests
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Kyleigh McLain, 15
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager
McCarty has been charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the bank robbery at...
Citizens National Bank armed robbery suspect arrested
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse

Latest News

WATCH: LPD hosts press conference to talk about drug bust.
WATCH: LPD hosts press conference to talk about drug bust.
According to Chief Tommy Cox, a large number of drugs and several guns were seized.
LPD hosts press conference about drug bust
6pm Headlines 12/7
6pm Headlines 12/7
Top leaders from NASA are sharing their vision for the future of space exploration on the...
Top NASA officials hail Stennis Space Center as ‘national treasure’