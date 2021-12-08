Win Stuff
From Hub City to Music City: Local artist set to produce songs in Nashville

Local artist Cadie Calhoun is preparing to head back to Nashville to produce more music.
Local artist Cadie Calhoun is preparing to head back to Nashville to produce more music.(Cadie Calhoun)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You may be used to Cadie Calhoun on the 95.9 WBBN radio station, but what you might not know is she has music out on all streaming platforms.

Calhoun graduated from Oak Grove High School and was planning to move to New York after graduation to pursue an acting career. The day before she was set to move, she had a change of heart and fled to Music City.

“Nashville is like college itself,” said Calhoun. “I ended up learning how to be an audio engineer, graphic design, video editing, because this day in time, music has changed so much. You have to package everything together.”

She returned to Mississippi in 2020. In the Magnolia State, she found a band and now has had many of amazing opportunities. She has opened for Eric Church at the Country Thunder Music Festival and opened for Scotty McCreery in her hometown at the historic Saenger Theater.

“When I was on stage in that pink dress, in those shiny shoes, I finally felt like all of the work, all the years of this dream, is finally arriving,” said Calhoun.

Soon, Calhoun is set to return to Nashville to produce a few songs with Lynard Skynard member Peter Keys.

Calhoun says there is no way she could make these dreams happen without the support back home.

“My family is the reason why I am where I am at today,” said Calhoun. “I know I have it in me to take it to the top.”

Thursday, Dec. 9, Calhoun is hosting a benefit Jolly Jamboree at Brewsky’s in Hattiesburg. Proceeds will go to supporting Hub City Service Dogs. If you are interested in attending, you can purchase tickets on the Brewsky’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

