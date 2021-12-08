Hattiesburg hosts Community Workshop for Hall Ave. & East Hardy St. projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People gathered to talk about developing East Hattiesburg Tuesday evening at a community development meeting.

With big infrastructure projects coming to the area, the city wants the public to be a part of the improvement process.

Jeanette Furry is the pastor of Victory Church on Hardy Street. She says she came out just to get more information and hear how people are feeling about the community.

“There were a lot of questions raised, a lot of ideas came forth,” Furry says.

Charlotte Ciobanu manages a community garden in East Jerusalem at the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center.

“It was a good meeting in that a lot of people got to voice their concerns and that’s the most important part of initiating any community project is listening to the community,” Ciobanu says.

The East Hardy Street and Hall Avenue railroad overpass re-designs will put more than $55 million worth of infrastructure work into the East Hattiesburg community.

Mayor Toby Barker says these are huge developments.

“These are the two most impactful infrastructure projects the city will do in the next several decades to solve a generations-long problem with block train crossings, that that’s the first step is making sure that the overpasses work, make sure the that we accommodate the needs of not only vehicles but also pedestrians and cyclists,” Barker explains.

City leaders want to take the opportunity to improve more than just infrastructure.

“If this is just a way to get around trains and it doesn’t add anything more to the community, I think we’ve missed an opportunity. And so to hear what people really think in terms of, you know, ‘What kind of development do you want to come with this? What kind of development do you not want? How do we make sure that your quality of life but also the opportunities for economic vitality, come back to this area?’ And so hearing from the people who live there and have businesses there is incredibly important as we chart a path forward,” explains Barker.

At Tuesday night’s meetings, community members talked about bringing businesses, effective public transit, affordable housing and parks to the area as well.

Ciobanu says she wants to see grocery store options within the community. She describes the area as a food desert.

“Because I work in the community and work with people in the community, getting food to folks it’s important to me that we emphasize the need for food sovereignty in Ward Two,” Ciobanu says.

Furry is hoping to see some of the zonings revisited in the coming years to help re-evaluate the best way for the community to grow.

“The major problem on East Hardy is the flood zone that the civil engineers placed on it, from many years ago, back in 1974, but we haven’t had a flood since 1974. So I’d like to see that changed. I’m really excited about the future of East Hardy believing that they’re going to really improve the area with businesses and possibly parks and other things would be really good for the community,” Furry says.

Milton Gavin is the pastor at East Jerusalem Baptist Church. He says he has high expectations for the area and hopes the city takes the ideas from the people seriously.

“We have plans to stay involved in coming to these types of meetings and we also have plans to be involved in community meetings that we’re going to hold on our own,” Gavin says. “We came with concerns about how they are going to develop that community, and bring in affordable homes, and make sure the curb appeal looks good for people passing through.”

You can learn about the city’s public engagement efforts and see plans so far here.

The next community development meeting is expected to take place in February. There the city will present more concrete options based on ideas and concerns.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.